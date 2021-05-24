Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $88.16. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.