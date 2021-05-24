Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 159 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $46,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average is $278.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

