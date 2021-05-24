$434.87 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $434.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.00 million and the lowest is $433.99 million. DocuSign posted sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.99. 17,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,515. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

