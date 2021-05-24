The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $472.65 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 74,665 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $472,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.