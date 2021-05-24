Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

