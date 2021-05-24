National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,017.31 ($13.29).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 945.40 ($12.35). The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a market capitalization of £33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 906.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.46.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.