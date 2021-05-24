Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.88 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

