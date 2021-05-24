Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $43.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

