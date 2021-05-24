Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 988.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $9.30 on Monday, hitting $460.54. 28,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

