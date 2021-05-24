Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Anglo Pacific Group stock traded down GBX 2.08 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 139.72 ($1.83). 275,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,446. The stock has a market cap of £298.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

