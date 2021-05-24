Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $145.00. 52,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,560,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.10.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

