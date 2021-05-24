Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.88 and last traded at $145.00. 52,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,560,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.85.
Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
