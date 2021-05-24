MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 11,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 822,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,274,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,974,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

