Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 375,854 shares.The stock last traded at $71.35 and had previously closed at $70.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.