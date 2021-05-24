Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 8.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

