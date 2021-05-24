Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,395 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $237.24 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.