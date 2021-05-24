Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TH remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Monday. 9,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $293.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

