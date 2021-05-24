Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.