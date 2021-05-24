Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $45.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $46.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $181.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF remained flat at $$45.18 during midday trading on Friday. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,689. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $611.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.