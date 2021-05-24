Open Platform (OPEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $177,323.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $177,323.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00947155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.37 or 0.09688334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084302 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

