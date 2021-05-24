PRIA Price Tops $8.57 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $8.57 or 0.00022877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $594,718.15 and approximately $19,259.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIA has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00947155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.37 or 0.09688334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084302 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

