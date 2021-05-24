Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $213.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.18 million and the lowest is $201.50 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

