Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 57.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 804,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.30. The company had a trading volume of 231,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,770. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.68 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

