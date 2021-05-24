Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $234,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 12,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

