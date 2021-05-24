Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 1,944 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 86.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.28. 12,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,022. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.89.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

