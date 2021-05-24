The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

