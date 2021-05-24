AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.45. 70,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,142. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

