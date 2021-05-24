iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Mariner LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409,067 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $237,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. 828,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,164,475. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.