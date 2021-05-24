Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,097. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

