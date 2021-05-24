Choate Investment Advisors Sells 236,380 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 13.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned 2.94% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $222,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,211. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.