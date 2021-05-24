Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDLV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,932 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

IDLV traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,586. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

