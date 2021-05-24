Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,530,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 181,026 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 240,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 36.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 102,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 269,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

