Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.94

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 3790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.