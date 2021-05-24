Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

