Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 3,368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.50. 123,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.