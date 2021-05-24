The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.09. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 2,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $650.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,082,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

