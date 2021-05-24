Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.21 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 17,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,353,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

