Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.70. 2,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $523.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $558,531.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 304,917 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.