IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 4%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 618,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

