Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.00

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 1585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.06.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

