Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Sells 2,012 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

