Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

PRTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 22,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,871. The company has a market capitalization of $952.70 million, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

