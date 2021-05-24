Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.
PRTY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 22,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,871. The company has a market capitalization of $952.70 million, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $10.28.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.