Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $13,920.10 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 300.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $13,920.10 and approximately $5,416.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 100.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,380.31 or 1.00129153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

