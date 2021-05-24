Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00008427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $598,107.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.98 or 0.00953556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.80 or 0.09578347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

