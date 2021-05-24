Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,508,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

