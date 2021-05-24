Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.28. The company had a trading volume of 230,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0119804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

