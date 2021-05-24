Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

BGAOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $$4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

