Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $10.60

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.