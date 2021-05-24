Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $10.60

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

