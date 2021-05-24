Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,847. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

