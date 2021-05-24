Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.32. 22,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

