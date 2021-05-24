BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of American Water Works worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9,117.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.05 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.